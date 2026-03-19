Pritzker: I Think Trump Has Dementia, ‘He’s Not Sure What He’s Saying’

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said he believed President Donald Trump had dementia because “he’s not sure what he’s saying from moment to moment.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “When President Trump was asked about, boots on the ground a few days ago, he didn’t rule it out. Now, today, the word smithing is a bit different. Let me play it for you, governor.”

In the Oval Office, Trump said, “I’m not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you. But I’m not putting troops.”

Burnett said, “So does that mean, sort of saying. well, I’m not, but if I were, I wouldn’t tell you. So there’s 2000 on the way. I mean, what do you think’s about to happen here, governor?”

Pritzker said, “Look, you never know with Donald Trump and frankly, it’s not because he’s being wily. It’s because there’s something wrong with him honestly. So I’m very fearful that that there will be more troops sent there, that they’ll go into combat anyway.”

Burnett said, “You said something that just stood out to me. You said there’s something wrong with him. What do you mean by that?”

Pritzker said, “I mean, it’s clear that he’s not sure what he’s saying from moment to moment, and then he’ll, promise something and then not deliver it. He’ll say something, then he’ll say something completely contrary to that. And I don’t know anybody that acts like that that doesn’t have some kind of a problem. And some kind of issue thinking things through. That is what I think. And I’ve been saying that for some time. I think he’s got some dementia.”

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