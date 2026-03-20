GOP Rep. Roy on Iran Supplemental: I Want to See a Plan

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) reacted to the Iran supplemental by saying that “I want to make sure I know the gameplan, because we want to know what the result is going to be, I trust the president and trust Pete Hegseth, trust our national security guys to make sure they’re defending our interests, but the American people don’t want to be involved and embroiled in a long-term war.”

Roy said, “[W]e put $150 billion in the big, beautiful bill, very specifically so that we could get out there and rebuild a military that was depleted and destroyed under Joe Biden…they’ve restored it. … But on this question of the $200 billion, the administration needs to come forward and present a plan. When we’re talking boots on the ground, when we’re talking about putting our men and women in harm’s way, the American people want to see us go take out the bad guys, but they really don’t have a long tolerance for wanting to have any kind of an endless engagement in terms of being on ground in Tehran and building soccer fields like we did in Baghdad. So, I want to see the plan. I want to see what the end result is going to be. Are we talking about regime change? How long are we talking about being there? Are there going to be boots on the ground? How are we going to pay for it? So, we should have a conversation, maybe a second reconciliation package. Let’s figure out how we can have a strong military, restore our missiles, restore our depleted munitions, but let’s be cautious about engaging in ongoing conflict.”

He added, “The president is actually taking this to Iran in the right way to defend our interests. My only point about here is I like to be consistent. I was consistent about Ukraine. I’m going to be consistent about Iran. I want to make sure I know the gameplan, because we want to know what the result is going to be, I trust the president and trust Pete Hegseth, trust our national security guys to make sure they’re defending our interests, but the American people don’t want to be involved and embroiled in a long-term war. $200 billion is a lot of money, he needs to come tell us, is this to replace munitions, rebuild our stockpile, or are we talking about a long-term engagement? We need to know before we can go bless and write a blank check. But we very much support the president defending our interests, and he’s doing a great job.”

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