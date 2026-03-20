GOP Sen. Marshall: $200 Billion for Iran Supplemental ‘a Little Bit High’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said that the $200 billion price tag for the Iran supplemental is “a little bit high” and there needs to be an explanation of how the money will be spent.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “What do you make of $200 billion in a defense supplemental? What would you be poised to support?”

Marshall answered, “Well, Maria, I think they do need to come to D.C. and tell — to Capitol Hill and tell us what that money is going to be spent on. I think we give the Pentagon $1 trillion a year, you would think that would be enough. But we’re going to have to do something. That sounds like a little bit high number to me, 200 billion sounds a little tall.”

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