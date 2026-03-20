Thune: Dems’ Hatred of Trump Is Greater than Need to Ensure Americans Safety

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Americas Newsroom,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said the Democratic Party’s “hatred of President Trump is just so much greater than what they know is in the best interest of the safety” of the American people.

While discussing the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Thune said, “I never thought I would see the day when a political party in this country, the Democrat Party, their hatred of President Trump is just so much greater than what they know is in the best interest of the safety and security of the American people. I mean, this department has been shut down now for 35 days. The administration has been trying for all 35 of those days to get the Democrats to the table. You mentioned the meeting that happened yesterday. Finally, the Democrats were shamed into sitting down with Tom Homan and with Republican senators to actually talk about this. But we’ve got to get this solved. And, the Democrats are just playing politics with it. They seem to be happy with where we’re at. One of their leaders the other day said, we’re very serene, very serene with where things are. Well, I can tell you one thing. The American people aren’t serene, and their safety and security is at risk the longer this drags on.”

He added, “All the all of the department, these law enforcement agencies, they need to be funded. Obviously, the Coast Guard needs to be funded. FEMA needs to be funded. Our cyber programs in this country need to be funded. These are all things that are under the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security. And all agencies and functions that are shut down right now because of the Democrats 35 day shutdown.”

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