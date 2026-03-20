Ty Cobb: Trump Leading Us into an ‘Abyss that We’ll Never See America Again’

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House special counsel Ty Cobb said President Donald Trump was leading the country “straight into an abyss that we’ll never see America again.”

Cobb said, “I think, you know what happened with Trump’s statement about I have more power now is, it’s refreshing to see him acknowledging his, authoritarian bent. And that’s clearly what he did. He feels more powerful, but he truthfully doesn’t have any more powerful, any more power. The Constitution, limits, presidential power to the extent that, Congress has a spine. And if the courts can enforce it. But, you know, he certainly exercising his power in a way that makes him seem as though he can get away with anything, which is what he suggests.”

He added, “Trump’s level of corruption, constitutional abuses, is such that it’s really unprecedented. Bondi is on record saying that they were going to root out anybody that didn’t support Trump. She’s done so and made the country substantially less safe in the areas of terrorism. And, and violent crime. Patel said he was going to root out, anybody that, had been involved in investigations against Trump, even though the grand jury indicted him, courts largely supported him, with the exception of corrupt, judge in Florida. And what you’ve seen as we we are no safer. We’re much more exposed domestically and certainly internationally. Keep in mind, at the FBI, consistent with the phrase used, in that, in that lawsuit, which is accurate, that, you know, loyalty to Trump should not be, a, litmus test for, employment at the FBI just before the war in Iran was initiated Patel fired every Iranian counterterrorism expert. You know how safe does that make America? It is ridiculous what’s going on. And it’s not American. And ideally, we’ll reach a point where, at some point, Congress will step up or the Democrats will take control. And we can’t we can reverse course because the course we’re on is leading and straight into an abyss that we’ll never see America again.”

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