Schmitt: I Want Focus on Decoupling from China, Want to See Ag. Markets Opened Up

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said that we should focus on decoupling from China, not just de-risking, and he hopes that the talks between President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping will lead to markets being opened up for American agricultural sales.

Guest host Brian Kilmeade asked, “So, Eric, should the focus be on decoupling or de-risking?”

Schmitt answered, “For me, decoupling. I think that we’ve had the indignity in this country, working-class families, of having their jobs shipped overseas, especially to China, which has undermined the working class in this country. But I trust President Trump, he’s the — honestly, the most important President on this issue we’ve ever had in American history. He identified how China has been ripping us off. He didn’t go by way of the party line, both Republicans and Democrats, to sort of cede to these ridiculous trade deals that existed. My hope is that he’ll open up markets for agriculture. That would be a good thing.”

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