Jerome Hudson: Chuck Norris ‘Wore His Patriotism on His Sleeve,’ an OG MAGA Patriot

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson talked about Chuck Norris.

Hudson said, “Chuck Norris wore his patriotism on his sleeve, and was an OG MAGA member, coming out full-throated, supporting President Donald Trump in 2016.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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