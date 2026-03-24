Booker: ICE in Airport Is ‘Triggering’ Already Stressed Out Passengers

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in airports was “triggering stress to already stressed out passengers.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Usually there’s all this kind of rhetorical jujitsu around these deals where no one sort of tells the truth, like. And it was so wild to see John Kennedy and everyone else basically be like, no, no, it’s Trump. Trump is blocking the deal. Trump doesn’t want the deal. He wants no deals. He wants it all to burn unless he gets a the SAVE Act. Is that where we are still?”

Booker said, “Yeah, it is exactly where we are. This is about ICE. It is about a fight over their reckless, out-of-control damage they’re doing to our communities. It’s wildly unpopular. That’s where the debates should be. But what Trump is doing is saying, I’m going to try to cause as much chaos, cruelty, long lines, indignities to passengers and hopes that that creates more pressure on Democrats. So they’ll just give me what I want on ICE. And that is absurd. So right now he is shutting down virtually, normal travel on airlines.

He added, “And when I was out of Newark, I know something about Newark Airport. I used to be the mayor of the town. I had Port Authority police coming up, Airlines calling me up. Everybody can say, just like, please get ICE the hell out of this airport. They’re causing so much trouble. Their presence here is triggering stress to already stressed out passengers. And they want the TSA simply to be funded.”

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