Dem Sen. Blunt Rochester: ‘We’re Fighting’ on DHS Shutdown That’s GOP’s Fault

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) blamed the DHS shutdown on Republicans and also said Democrats are “fighting and we’ll continue to fight the good fight until we get across that finish line in November.”

Blunt Rochester said, “Democrats have actually put up, eight times, bills to say, let’s open up the other parts of the Department of Homeland Security while we continue to negotiate on ICE. And, mind you, even the things that we’re talking about in terms of ICE reforms are not things that are crazy. … And then what happens today? Donald Trump, even when Republicans are starting to see the impact, because 6 in 10 Americans don’t like what’s happening, even our Republican colleagues, when they are trying to negotiate with us, Donald Trump says no, because I want you to pass the SAVE Act.”

She added, “We are fighting for you. And that’s one thing that I don’t — I hope does not get lost. And I think it’s one of the reasons, too, why we are seeing, in different parts of the country, that Independents are saying, this is not right. That’s why 6 in 10 Americans are saying, where they’re going on DHS is not right. And it’s why we’re fighting and we’ll continue to fight the good fight until we get across that finish line in November.”

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