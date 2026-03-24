Tom Homan Says Cory Booker ‘Misleading the American People’ — ‘He’s Lying’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump border czar Tom Homan reacted to comments from Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) during a press gaggle at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Booker accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which is now present in many U.S. airports to bolster the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) amid the government shutdown, of abusing its authority.

“And so, what’s happening today in America that should outrage everybody?” Booker said. “He’s taking the very same agency that has been bursting into our schools, into our churches, into our hospitals, into our courts and even to the homes of Americans. He’s taking that agency that is reckless and out of control and bringing them to our airports under the lie that somehow this is going to help deal with the long lines that he created in the first place. This is an outrage.”

According to Homan, Booker was lying and challenged him to offer examples to back up his claim.

“Predictable meltdown,” host Sean Hannity said of Booker’s remarks. “Anyway, temper tantrum. Here with reaction, Border Czar Tom Homan is with us. Is he referring to the brave agents that are arresting murderers, known terrorists, child molesters, other violent criminals, drug cartel members? Are those the agents he’s talking about? Because I think he’s got ass- backwards as usual.”

Homan replied, “Well, apparently, because that’s exactly what ICE is doing. They’re out there arresting the worst of the worst and making his state and his cities safer because we’re taking a lot of public safety threats off the street. But I want to say one thing. He’s misleading the American people. He’s lying. I want him to give me one example, just one, when ICE went into a church to arrest somebody, or we went into a hospital to arrest somebody, or we went into an elementary school to arrest somebody. Just give me one example. You know why? He can’t, because there isn’t any.”

“Now, I think there’s been one case nationwide in the past year where we’re in hot pursuit chasing an illegal alien who ran into an education center,” he continued. “You’re damn right. We went in there and arrested him near the front door. But as far as planning enforcement operations in those places — hasn’t happened. Matter of fact, the only people that violated the sanctuary of the church was Don Lemon and that group that went in there to attack, you know, Trump supporters while they were having a religious service. So, he’s misleading the American people. And that is part of the — of the hatred toward ICE agents that’s driving the violence. You mentioned before 8,000% increase in threats. Because of things that people say like that that are untrue, it causes the hate to rise, which is, of course, going to end with more violence, more bloodshed.”

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