Dingell: Dems Worry About TSA, We Also Haven’t ‘Caved’ on ICE Funding

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that Democrats “share the concern about TSA that’s not being paid.” But also, “Democrats have been very solid in the Senate on the need to have guardrails, serious guardrails for ICE, and they have not caved.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “The Hill is a place that runs on rumor until you actually see it in written text, and we don’t have this written text yet, but can you take us inside a little bit, the way that House Democrats are looking at what Senate Democrats are negotiating, do you feel that they’re on the same page?”

Dingell answered, “I think that Democrats have been very solid in the Senate on the need to have guardrails, serious guardrails for ICE, and they have not caved. Many of the ones that have voted the other time, we all share that concern. I think Democrats also share the concern about TSA that’s not being paid. And I really do want to find a way that they’re not a ping pong ball. I’ve introduced legislation two Congresses in a row to get them out of being that ping [pong] ball.”

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