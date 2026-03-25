Homan on Sanctuaries: ICE Isn’t Interested in Talking to Crime Victims or Witnesses

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” Border Czar Tom Homan responded to arguments that sanctuary city policies are needed so crime victims and witnesses can come forward by saying, “That is a bunch of crap. Because we don’t want to talk to the victim and witness.”

While discussing Chicago, Homan said, “[H]e calls it a welcoming ordinance, no, it’s a sanctuary ordinance. It’s a sanctuary for criminals. Sanctuary city policies are a sanctuary for criminals, and the worst of the worst are going to go to these cities because they’re going to be protected.”

He added, “The welcoming policies, sanctuary policies, they say, well, we’re a welcoming city, a sanctuary city because we want victims and witnesses of crime that are in the country illegally to feel welcome to come and report to police without fear we’re working with ICE. That is a bunch of crap. Because we don’t want to talk to the victim and witness. We want to talk to the guy that you locked in a jail cell, and I guarantee you, the victim and witness to that crime, they don’t want the bad guy released back into their neighborhood either.”

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