GOP Rep. Sessions: Trump Admin. Has to ‘Figure Out’ if Goal is Opening Strait or Eliminating Iran’s Desire to Bomb

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) stated that the Trump administration will “have to figure out” “Is the goal here to open back up the Strait of Hormuz, or is it to — which is where Israel’s position would be — or is it to do away with their desire to bomb people?”

Sessions said, “I think that this administration’s going to have to figure out, as we stated at the top, what is the goal here? Is the goal here to open back up the Strait of Hormuz, or is it to — which is where Israel’s position would be — or is it to do away with their desire to bomb people? They clearly have missiles. I don’t know how many are left. We should have a better understanding about what is left in an arsenal against, not only the United States and our assets there, but also Israel and other friends that we have in the Gulf.”

He continued, “So, this is an equation that they are going to have to put their heads together and make that determination, go back to the intelligence issues of what has been spent, meaning what have the Iranians already sent at us or our friends and what they have left. I think it’s a matter of attrition, and I think that is why you heard conversation about needing more money. We need to [rearm] where we are. And we also have to remember, oh, we also have other friends in the world like Taiwan and Japan that we need to make sure that we’re paying attention to also.”

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