Chicago Alderman: Can’t Have ‘Semblance of Normalcy’ Without Dealing with Asylum Manipulators

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez said that there need to be court dates for people who have “manipulated asylum to get here” “within 90 days,” and dealing with that population is “the only way we’re going to be able to move forward and get back to some semblance of normalcy here in this country.”

Lopez said, “There are a number of other members of the City Council who want to try to make things right, who want to work to make our welcoming city better, to make it a more commonsense approach to what we have to deal with when it comes to immigration. But, sadly, we also know that so much of the Democratic Party has been co-opted by individuals who are trying to out-crazy one another, who are more concerned about the partisan winds as opposed to protecting the people who elected us.”

He added that “no one has called out Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, 15 million people manipulated asylum to get here, and we need to address that and push their court cases up, not nine years from now, but within 90 days, and I’ve actually asked President Trump in a letter to do exactly that, because that’s the only way we’re going to be able to move forward and get back to some semblance of normalcy here in this country.”

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