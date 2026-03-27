Dem Rep. Stanton: People ‘Are Not Safe With ICE Operating As It Does’

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) stated that Democrats will not vote to fund ICE “unless the American people are safe, and, under the current circumstances, they are not safe with ICE operating as it does.”

Stanton said, “They need to be radically reformed and improved, and Democrats are standing firm in that regard.”

Later, he added, “[T]he issue is ICE and funding of ICE. As you know, in the one Big, Beautiful Bill, the Republicans, unanimously, without any support of Democrats, gave massive funding to this agency. And so, they want more, and they need Democratic votes. We are not going to vote yes, unless the American people are safe, and, under the current circumstances, they are not safe with ICE operating as it does.”

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