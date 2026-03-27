GOP Rep. McClain: Senate DHS Bill Sent to House Is ‘Dead on Arrival’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) said the House GOP will reject the Senate’s DHS funding bill.

McClain said, “I can’t speak for the Senate Republicans but I speak for the House Republicans. We were on the phone all day today with all of our members, Speaker Johnson had a conference call. He listened to the numbers and he took their feedback that we absolutely cannot be held hostage by Chuck Schumer and the Democrats and what they sent over today. I am not going to put a bill on the floor or pass a bill with 0 funding for our Homeland Security and also says that it has no enforcement mechanism. That is dead on arrival.”

She added, “If the Senate wants to talk about what is dead on arrival, the bill that they sent over is dead on arrival, that’s why were putting the CR on the floor to make sure that we keep Americans safe, close the borders but since were in the negotiating mood, we have four Democrats this week to sign on the had common sense to fund DHS and all the sudden the Senate wants to negotiate. That is great. Why Don’t We pay the people who show up to work while we are negotiating. Who would be against that?”

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