GOP Sen. Johnson: We Need Reconciliation to Fund ICE, CBP for Long Period

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) discussed DHS funding and said that regardless of how the current impasse is resolved, Republicans will need to pass a reconciliation bill and fund “parts of DHS well into the future” because Democrats will keep trying to defund ICE and CBP.

Johnson said that ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) don’t need money at the moment, “because we funded that through the reconciliation bill. But that money runs out as well.”

He added that “regardless of what happens now, we’re going to have to get back into reconciliation and we’re going to have to fund, certainly, parts of DHS well into the future, because Democrats aren’t going to stop doing — they’re not going to stop trying to defund ICE and CBP.”

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