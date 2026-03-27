Khanna: Even With Limits on ICE, ‘I Can’t Support Additional Funding’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that a proposal from Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) to put limits on ICE while funding DHS isn’t good enough because “we can look separately at what needs to be done on ICE. But I can’t support additional funding for ICE, which already has $75 billion, which is harassing Americans, which is harassing immigrants.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Do you have a position on this proposal that Brian Fitzpatrick and Tom Suozzi, two of your colleagues, one Republican, the latter a Democrat, want to put forward that would do all of this, that would pay all of these things? It does have limits that people wanted, that Democrats wanted on ICE, like not letting them wear masks when they’re out on the streets, and that’s something that even Brian Fitzpatrick, he’s a Republican, said he supports here last night. Is that something that you would vote yes on?”

Khanna responded, “No. Look, I like Brian Fitzpatrick. He often operates in good faith. And we can look separately at what needs to be done on ICE. But I can’t support additional funding for ICE, which already has $75 billion, which is harassing Americans, which is harassing immigrants. I’ve sat through testimonies of an American kid, [sixteen years old] being told he was under a chokehold, an American mother saying that she was going to have her head blown off and that ICE was a better custodian of her kids than she was. It’s disgusting stuff. So, I can’t vote, in good conscience, for another new dollar. And that’s why the Senate resolved it, with Thune and others. And they said, okay, let’s just fund everything else. And that’s what we should vote [on] in the House.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett