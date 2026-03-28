Exclusive — Former Denmark Ambassador: Trump Has Been Talking About Iran’s Strategic Kharg Island Since 1988

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Carla Sands, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark, discussed Iran.

Sands said, “President Trump is talking about Kharg Island. He’s been talking about it since 1988. So, he really does understand the situation.”

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