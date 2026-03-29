Cotton: Dems Throwing ‘Temper Tantrum’ About Deportations of Violent Criminals

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Democrats were throwing a “temper tantrum about deportations” of violent criminals.

While discussing the shutdown of Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Cotton said, “The president is right that the Democrats have become crazy on this issue because let’s be clear whatever procedural differences we have between the House in the Senate, the reason were at this impasse is that Democrats are using long TSA lines to throw a temper tantrum about deportations of violent criminal illegal aliens and funding of ICE and Border Patrol. We prefunded ICE and Border Patrol last summer in our big budget bill because we saw just how radicalized Democrats have become. What you’ve seen of the last week is Chuck. Schumer continually moves the goalposts. He makes a deal, and then he retreats from that deal.”

He added, “The key sticking point here, or at least one of the key sticking points, is that Democrats insist that we write in law that ICE officers can’t wear masks. The reason why ICE officers wear masks is because radical left-wing Democrats will dox them, and then their street militias will terrorize their wives and their kids at their houses. That’s why the Democrats are inflicting long TSA lines on the American people.”

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