Krishnamoorthi: GOP Won’t ‘Take Yes for An Answer’ on Shutdown Where We Won’t Fund ICE, CBP

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) blamed the DHS shutdown on Republicans and also stated that Democrats are firm that “we’re not going to send another nickel to ICE and CBP.”

Co-host Symone Sanders Townsend asked, “My concern is that this is a problem of the Republicans’ making, and right now they own it, but as time drags on, that there are some Democrats, particularly in the House, and maybe even in the Senate, that’ll come over to talk to their Democratic friends in the House, that will encourage them to cut some kind of deal to get the government fully funded. And I don’t think that that’s something that should happen. But you know better than me, how steeled is the spine of the Democratic caucus right now?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I think it’s pretty strong. Look, I think that people like myself and others, we’re not going to send another nickel to ICE and CBP. The current deal that was on the table was very clear about funding TSA, FEMA, Coast Guard, and other elements, and, basically not ICE and CBP, and all Democrats were agreed on that, as well as Republicans in the Senate. So, I think, at this point, we’re basically in a situation where I think the American people are going to look at the House Republican leadership and say, why can’t you take yes for an answer?”

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