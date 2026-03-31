Booker: Trump ‘Openly Grifting,’ Taking Millions of Dollars in Payments

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) accused President Donald Trump of “openly grifting millions of dollars “through his crypto schemes.”

Booker said, “This has got to be a moment in the we don’t just beat Trump. It’s not just what we’re against. We need to start talking about what we’re for and having a bolder vision for what we can be as a country and who we can be together.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I mean, no one likes any of those things, right? Voters hate corruption, and they’re doing it out in full view. There’s a brazenness that suggests that they don’t think Democrats can beat them.”

Booker said, “Yeah, I think so. First of all, take a little responsibility. I think the Democratic Party should issue a lot of the same kind of gross money-in-politics, individuals trading stocks. I’m happy with a lot of people in my party are leaning on some of those things. But what Donald Trump is doing is taking it to a level never before matched. He’s made more money in one year in office than all the other US presidents in American history combined, openly grifting taking millions of millions of dollars in payments through his crypto schemes from the very countries that have huge, national security interests. And they want things from us. And suddenly he’s giving them things that were refused by presidents, Republican and Democrat. We are in a time of crisis. But if we make this all about Donald Trump, if we make him the main character in the American story, now we make a mistake. The main character has got to be what are we doing?”

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