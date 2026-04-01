CA AG Bonta: Trump Trying to ‘Intimidate’ Supreme Court

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) accused President Donald Trump of attending the oral arguments in the birthright citizenship case before the Supreme Court to intimidate them.

Bonta said, “We were in the same row, and so I saw him. Quite a few folks were, it seemed, sneaking peeks over at him. He seemed to, you know, he sat quietly and, you know, was looking down at times from what I observed, and you know, seemed to be part of what the rest of the crowd was a part of, listening to the argument. He left a little early.”

He added, “He’s the first sitting president, as I understand it, to ever attend in person a U.S. Supreme Court argument, and, you know, I wish I didn’t conclude this, but the history in his past behavior has, you know, strongly suggested it’s true. As someone who operates with leverage, tries to blow by the laws, sees laws and the Constitution unfortunately as speed bumps on his way to advancing his own agenda, it seems like there’s a potential he was trying to, you know, intimidate this U.S. Supreme Court, not that they can be. And try to just make it clear that this is very important to him and he’s watching. I don’t think that’s an appropriate message to be sending. Maybe that’s not the message he was trying to send and I’m getting it all wrong, but based on his past behavior, that is a logical conclusion for me.”

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