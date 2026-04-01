Dem Sen. Padilla: GOP’s ‘Only Hope of Holding on to Power Is to Rig the Election’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said Republicans’ only hope of holding on to power was to rig the election.”

Padilla said, “Between the SAVE Act, the vote by mail executive order from yesterday and other threats to our democracy they know they’re so unpopular, they’re about to get shellacked in November. Their only hope of holding on to power is to rig the election. But the redistricting thing isn’t working as they thought it was. The executive orders have been blocked by courts. The SAVE Act, you know, over my dead body in the Senate. It’s not going anywhere. So if they can’t influence who gets to vote easily and who doesn’t get to vote now, they’re going after citizenship. And who gets to be a citizen, who gets to be an American? Who does he think he is?”

He added, “This whole premise of voter fraud is false. There’s zero evidence of the massive voter fraud that they constantly claim as a pretext to make it harder for people to register to vote, harder to stay registered to vote and harder to cast a ballot. Vote by mail is secure. Let’s start there. And it’s also convenient. Heaven forbid, make it easier for eligible people to have their voice heard in our democracy.”

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