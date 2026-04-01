FNC’s Turley: ‘Hilarious’ to Watch Lefty Justices Sound Like Scalia on Birthright Citizenship

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Fox News Contributor and George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley discussed the birthright citizenship case in front of the Supreme Court and said that it was “hilarious” to listen to the liberal justices, “who rarely allow the language of the Constitution to stand in the way of a preferred interpretation,” channeling the late Justice Antonin Scalia with how they read the Constitution.

Turley said, “[T]hese justices really were grappling with over 100 years of precedent. The hilarious aspect of this, Laura, and I’m sure you felt the same way, was to hear the liberal justices, who rarely allow the language of the Constitution to stand in the way of a preferred interpretation, but they seemed to be channeling Scalia today, talking about we really have to go back to that original intent, and it’s pretty clear this is the English rule. And that obviously played to the conservative justices.”

He added that “for conservatives, they tend to run home to this place, they tend to follow the precedent, they tend not to read too much into the language, and that’s benefiting the left here.”

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