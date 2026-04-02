Carville: Trump Will Be ‘Impeached in 2027’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Wednesday on the “Politicon” podcast Democratic strategist James Carville predicted President Donald Trump will get impeached in 2027.

Carville said, “You know who’s gonna turn on you? What’s left of the Republican senators. There may be 43 to 45 of them left. Now the House is gonna vote to impeach you. You’re gonna be impeached in 2027. These senators can’t stand you. These Republican senators, they can’t stand you. They have to be there because of their politics, back in their states, but it’s gonna be apparent to them that you’re a loser. You’re a losing fucking bet. You’re going to see all this come around you and you’re going to see this pressure, this pressure from civil courts, congressional investigations. You’re going to know that as soon as the Democrats get back in power.”

He added, “Then you are going to have what we refer to it as a come-to-Jesus moment. You’re gonna assess where you are, even through your cloudy, stupid, fat-addled brain, you’re gonna figure out, I gotta get the hell out of here. You’re going to cut a deal and you’re gonna resign and JD is going to pardon you. He’s got to pardon a lot of other people, but he’s a creepy, ambitious little twerp. He’ll do whatever he can to get into the White House. But they can’t pardon you for state crimes. They can’t pardon you in the International Criminal Court.”

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