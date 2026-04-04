Dem Rep. Subramanyam: We Have Bad Poll Numbers Because Dems Are Mad, Including About Us Not Fighting GOP

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) said that low favorability numbers for Democrats are “actually a lot of Democrats being mad at the Democratic Party right now.” And “They’re concerned about the structure of the party and the long-term outlook of the party and whether we will fight back when the Republicans break norms,” “They are concerned about the party’s ability to fight back against the Trump administration.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “[T]he numbers this morning look at the popularities of the various parties, the generic congressional ballot test, Democrats are favored by six points. But when you talk about the popularity, the favorability of the parties, you know which party is less favorable than the Republican Party, which is pretty unfavorable right now? The Democratic Party, right? Republicans have a 32% favorable, Democrats, 28%. Why so low, Congressman?”

Subramanyam answered, “It’s actually a lot of Democrats being mad at the Democratic Party right now. And, sometimes, I don’t blame them. They are concerned about the party’s ability to fight back against the Trump administration. They’re concerned about the structure of the party and the long-term outlook of the party and whether we will fight back when the Republicans break norms, for instance. So, I think many of us have taken that as a call to action to try to combine and rally people, unite people around this idea that we need to be a good alternative to President Trump and the Republican Party.”

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