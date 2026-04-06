Dem Sen. Blumenthal: We Shouldn’t Fund DHS Without Changes Because Mullin Threatened to Remove Customs from Sanctuaries

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin floating removing customs from sanctuary cities is “another reason why we need to impose reforms on ICE and the Customs and Border Patrol as part of any funding for DHS.”

Guest host Dana Bash said, “I just want to quickly switch topics to something that the new Homeland Security Secretary, your former Senate colleague, Markwayne Mullin, said on television tonight. He floated the idea of forcing cities and states like yours in Connecticut, which are considered — which are sanctuary cities, to cooperate with federal immigration officers, and in order to pressure you to cooperate, to say that customs would not be in your state. So, for example, Bradley International Airport would potentially lose the ability to be an entry point, internationally, if you don’t comply with or change the law and make it no longer a sanctuary city.”

Blumenthal responded, “That kind of lawless tactic, I think, would be struck down by the courts. It’s one more threat, bluster, and bullying, and another reason why we need to impose reforms on ICE and the Customs and Border Patrol as part of any funding for DHS. I have said no to more funding, because these lawless and reckless tactics have continued through violent and brutal assaults on American citizens. And Connecticut is not a sanctuary city or state, and I think any move of that kind would be struck down by the courts.”

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