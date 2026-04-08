Dem Sen. Murphy: Trump ‘Probably’ Sees Iran War in ‘Religious Terms’, Waging Religious War ‘Maybe’ Real Rationale

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that “maybe we’re seeing some of the real rationale, the true objective” of the war in Iran, “a war waged by a majority Christian nation, apparently, against a majority Muslim nation,” and “it is probably true that President Trump and others see this through religious terms, see good, see righteousness in eradicating a Muslim civilization from the world.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “I want to ask you about one other important thing, though, Senator, and that is, obviously, the military operation — which was astounding — to rescue the downed U.S. airman inside Iran over the weekend. Their performance and what they did is truly incredible, and I’m sure every American is rightfully proud of that. Secretary Hegseth speaks about this war in explicitly Christian terms, as you well know, and he does so frequently. He compared that airman, on Easter weekend, to Jesus Christ. … Senator, what do you say to that analogy?”

Murphy answered, “It’s clear that, for many in Trump’s orbit, this is a holy war. And I think you have to pair what Hegseth said and has said with Trump’s threat to end the Iranian civilization, right? This is a historic, proud civilization. The regime is evil. They have perpetrated great harm throughout the world. But the Persian civilization, a Muslim civilization, is a historic, proud civilization. And the reality is that it is probably true that President Trump and others see this through religious terms, see good, see righteousness in eradicating a Muslim civilization from the world. That’s disgusting. And the reality of some of the rationale for this entire operation may be coming into focus. It never made sense as a national security matter. Everyone knew that beginning this war would almost certainly end up with Iran controlling the Strait of Hormuz and the American economy being held hostage by Iran. And so, maybe we’re seeing some of the real rationale, the true objective, a war waged by a majority Christian nation, apparently, against a majority Muslim nation, again, something that I think most Americans would have thought unthinkable as a premise for war just a handful of months ago.”

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