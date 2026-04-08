GOP Rep. Bacon: We Got ‘Significant’ Wins, But Iran Will Try to Rebuild and Will Be Threat Down the Road

On Wednesday’s “CNN News Central,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said that there have been “significant” wins against Iran, but if the regime is in place, it “will work with Russia and China as soon as they can to start rebuilding their military, and they will be a threat five, six, seven, eight years down the road. And so, as long as this government’s in place, total victory has not been earned. We’ve earned, I think, significant victories. But there is still a threat there that’s not near-term, not mid-term, but a long-term threat that continues to exist at this time.”

Bacon said, “I would say that we’ve had significant victories, significant success. There’s no air force, no navy. The missile production’s been destroyed. They still have some in their stockpiles. They have some nuclear-processed fuel. But the ability to create more, I believe, has been destroyed. So, I think we feel very good about what we have done. We have set them back at least five, six, seven years. Here’s the concern: The government’s still in place, and we should be negotiating from a position of strength, not a position that’s good for them. But what worries me is, if they remain in place, and they hate us, I fought these guys, I’ve been targeted by them for 30 years while I was in the Air Force, they killed approximately 1,000 Americans. These people hate us, and when I say these people, the IRGC, the ayatollahs, the mullahs, they will work with Russia and China as soon as they can to start rebuilding their military, and they will be a threat five, six, seven, eight years down the road. And so, as long as this government’s in place, total victory has not been earned. We’ve earned, I think, significant victories. But there is still a threat there that’s not near-term, not mid-term, but a long-term threat that continues to exist at this time.”

Later, he added, “We have decimated them. We’ve hurt them bad. But they still exist, the government, and they still have some capabilities. And if we stop the war right now, yes, we’ve got near-term and mid-term successes here and peace, I would say. But they’re, long-term, still a threat to America, Israel, and its neighbors.”

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