Krishnamoorthi: I Fear Iran ‘Not Ready to Conclude’ ‘Trump’s Iran War’ ‘of Choice’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) said that he fears that “the Iranians, quite frankly, are not ready to conclude this war.” And also dubbed the war a “war of choice” that is President Donald Trump’s war.

Krishnamoorthi said that “this war of choice is disastrous, it’s illegal, it’s unconstitutional. It needs to come to an end. And the start is this truce.”

He added, “[M]y biggest concern is this, which is that it takes two sides to come to an agreement, and the Iranians, quite frankly, are not ready to conclude this war. I think they might want to exact an even greater cost on Americans.”

Later, he said that “this war, Donald Trump’s Iran war, is causing gas prices to spike, and they’re not going to stop unless this war comes to an end.”

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