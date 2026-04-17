Sharpton: Christian Leaders ‘Serving Trump and Hegseth More than Serving God’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said Christian leaders were serving President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth more than God.

Sharpton said, “Where are the Christian leaders? Where are the Christian nationalists that have not come out like even Megyn Kelly and say, ‘How can you dare desecrate the religion that you claim that we believe in, that we’re the leaders of?’ They’ve not distanced themselves. Can you imagine if Biden’s secretary of defense or Obama’s secretary of defense got up and said Scripture that was in a movie script rather than in the Bible? I mean, they would be screaming this is sinful. They’d be calling down the gates of Heaven to turn them into gates of Hell. And we’ve heard not a mumbling word from some of the major Christian leaders that were just praying over him and installing Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Why not?”

Sharpton said, “That they’re laryngitis is that they seemingly be more loyal and committed to the administration than they are to the God they claim. ‘Choose you this day who you shall serve.’ Well, we’re looking, and it’s been 48 hours, and I’m seeing you serving Trump and Hegseth more than serving God, Jesus, who you claim to represent.”

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