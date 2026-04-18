Levin Urges Trump to ‘Finish Off’ the Iranians — In the Spirit of George Patton, Russia

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” talk show and Fox News host Mark Levin expressed his concerns about a post-Trump world with either a so-called “isolationist” Democrat or Republican president who would not uphold a deal with the Iranian regime.

Levin argued that it was his preference to see Iran finished off, noting that Donald Trump’s presidency offers the best opportunity.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: You know, Mark, the president had to on his own. There were a lot of rumors running around that headlines — I’m seeing $20 billion that the president was going to pay to the Iranian, never made sense to me.

The president has been very clear what his military objectives are. It’s not about nation building. This is not going to be a forever war. We really are at the point, and I’ve been saying this, that the Iranians, it was their time of choosing. They would either choose to give up the 60 percent enriched uranium, the dust, and open the Strait of Hormuz, or they wouldn’t.

The president has the ability probably with within to wipe out Kharg Island and their entire economy. The president has said repeatedly he’d prefer peace, and he’s been attempting to accomplish that the whole time. If this in fact now is the reality, this is — this would be an amazing accomplishment for the president and the world.

LEVIN: Well, this is how I see it. Only Donald Trump could do this. Only Donald Trump could bring us to this point and he’s the only one who did. The Iranians are on their back and they’re going to cut a deal with Donald Trump and he’s going to cut a very tough deal with them.

My concern is when Donald Trump leaves, you hear these Democrats, there’s not one of them, not one of them other than Fetterman, if they become president who’s going to uphold a deal. I’m very worried about that.

They’re not going to send the military in. They’re isolationist. They’re anti-American and their base won’t allow them to do it.

What about if it’s another Republican? We have an isolationist swing among the Republicans. I don’t see anybody doing what Donald Trump has done. They didn’t do it before and they’re not going to do it after. And I’m worried about that. And I think the Iranians are thinking about that, too.

You know, at the end of World War II, Patton, after we defeated Germany and all, and he said, “Well, let’s finish off the Russians.” They said, “Why?” “Because our military is here. We’re going to have to do it one day anyway.”

Our military is there. And I’m a commentator. And that’s why I’ll never be president like Donald Trump. I say, “We’re there. Let’s finish them off.”

Now, people can call me whatever they wish, but that’s the most permanent way to ensure that in the future when there are other presidents and other secretaries of state that this regime can’t do it because the regime will cease to exist. The people will be liberated, and peace will break out in the Middle East in many wonderful ways that we can’t even think about.

So, that’s my view. But I think Donald Trump has done something that is absolutely spectacular that no other president can do. And he’s brought us to this point, and I have faith that he’ll do a excellent, excellent deal or no deal.

My preference is finish them off. But I want to talk about Lebanon very quickly too. Lebanon is a surrogate of Iran. That is Hezbollah I should say.

Hezbollah in 1982 was basically sent to Lebanon to populate it, to secrete itself into its culture, into its government, into its politics, to destroy it. Lebanon was a majority Christian country. Now it’s a majority Muslim country.

Hezbollah controls Lebanon. If there’s a ceasefire between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel and the Lebanese governor and their president, that’s fine. But that has nothing to do with the problem, which is Hezbollah in my opinion.

Now, why Israel in Lebanon? Because they like to bomb buildings? No, they don’t want to bomb buildings. There was a ceasefire in 2024 Hezbollah violated. They have shot 6,700 rockets and missiles into Israel. They’ve had to relocate over 100,000 of their citizens. And that’s what Hezbollah is doing. They are terrorist organizations.

Iran has desperately lobbied to protect Hezbollah from the Israelis who are trying to wipe it out and are close to wiping it out. So, if we tell Israel, you’re not bombing any more buildings, I’m Hezbollah. Where do I go, Sean? Into the buildings.

If we say no more, no more, then somebody’s going to have to disarm Hezbollah. Who’s going to do it? The Lebanese government. They had their chance. They don’t have the ability or the will to do it.

The Lebanese army — Lebanese army, it’s like the boy scouts compared to Hezbollah. They haven’t done it. Hezbollah has violated U.N. rules. It has violated ceasefires. It is a terrorist organization.

And Israel’s done a tremendous amount to degrade them. But if they’re not going to disarm them and defeat them, and the Lebanese army isn’t going to disarm them and defeat them, then it’s on us.

And I’m just curious, is that really what we want to do? And how are we going to accomplish that?

And furthermore, if I’m another country like Israel and they keep firing missiles into my country, I don’t care what anybody says. Would we?

HANNITY: You know —

LEVIN: If missiles were flowing into our country from Canada, what would we do? We go in and we take care of business once and for all.

HANNITY: Wipe them out.

LEVIN: Wipe them the hell out. That’s right.