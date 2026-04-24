FNC’s Keane: Trump Needs to Give Iran a Deadline, They Want to ‘Drag This Thing Out’ to Pressure Us

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) argued that Iran needs to be issued a deadline so we don’t “play into their hands to drag this thing out and put more pressure on us. I think we’ve got to give them a deadline and make them come forth with wherever they are.”

Keane said, “Where the Iranians are coming from, they want to play for time, the more time they can drag this out, the more political and economic pressure they believe the United States will feel. And what they truly are going to go into negotiations — I would expect them to have some pretty hardline positions here and not want to compromise to the degree that President Trump is demanding of them. And I think they’ll drag it out so that there’s more pressure on the administration. … So, there’s plenty of time, in their minds, to drag this out and force the administration to do what? Make more concessions.”

Keane further stated that Iran can’t employ this strategy over the medium or long-term because their economy will start falling apart due to the blockade.

He added, “Well, I wouldn’t wait it out. I would issue — the president can do a deadline with them privately if that’s what he wants to do, but I would certainly give them a timeframe and not play into their hands to drag this thing out and put more pressure on us. I think we’ve got to give them a deadline and make them come forth with wherever they are.”

Keane concluded that things will end sooner and not later, and the U.S. should pressure Iran to reach a deal.

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