Krishnamoorthi: ‘Looks Like Open Season on Taiwan’ Because We Violated ‘Rules-Based Order’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) argued that China is benefiting from the war in Iran because “it looks like open season on Taiwan, as we sanctify, basically, violating the international rules-based order, attacking countries like Venezuela, and now, Iran.”

Krishnamoorthi said that while it’s possible that there could be a good result when it comes to Hezbollah, “one of the reasons why Donald Trump said he pulled out of the JCPOA before was for the Iranians to reduce their support of their proxies, along with ending the ballistic missiles program in Iran. Unfortunately, because the Iranians have so much economic leverage over us right now, with their control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranians are basically propping up and are allowed to continue to prop up Hezbollah. And, in effect, we’re doing the opposite of what we want to do, which is to weaken Hezbollah. Now, they’re getting strengthened because of what’s happened in the gulf.”

He continued, “And so, again, Operation Epic Fury has become operation epic disaster, on many fronts. It’s weakening our national security. It’s weakening our ability to respond to Iran and our other adversaries. And people like Vladimir Putin are laughing all the way to the bank as they enjoy billions of dollars more in oil revenues, and the Chinese, of course, are also benefiting, because, now, it looks like open season on Taiwan, as we sanctify, basically, violating the international rules-based order, attacking countries like Venezuela, and now, Iran. I think the Chinese are cheered by what’s happening.”

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