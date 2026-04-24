Stephen Moore: ‘Privatization in Reverse’ of Spirit Airlines Would Be ‘Bad Idea’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore responded to the prospect of a government purchase of Spirit Airlines by saying that “it’s not always the most profitable industry. And so, I think it’s probably not a great idea for taxpayers to put up this money to purchase Spirit Airlines. And, by the way, do we really want the government running an airline? It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

Moore said, “I am not in favor of the federal government taking ownership of this airline. I think it’s always a bad idea. It’s sort of privatization in reverse when the government buys assets. But it’s important for people to understand, Victor, why we’re in this situation right now, and it really dates back to the Biden years” and them working to block Spirit’s merger with JetBlue.

He added, “There was a very famous saying by Richard Branson, you may recall, he was the CEO of Virgin Airlines many, many years ago, and he used to say that if you — he had a famous saying where he said, if you want to turn $1 billion into $1 million, buy an airline. And so, it’s not always the most profitable industry. And so, I think it’s probably not a great idea for taxpayers to put up this money to purchase Spirit Airlines. And, by the way, do we really want the government running an airline? It just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me.”

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