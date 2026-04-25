GOP Rep. Amodei: We’re ‘Struggling with Finishing’ in Iran

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) said that the Trump administration is “struggling with finishing the deal right now” in Iran.

Amodei said, “You did it. But now, when you do that, I applaud your leadership, but now you’ve got to, basically, finish the deal. And so, let’s face it, they’re struggling with finishing the deal right now.”

He added, “[Y]ou’ve got to finish up the nuclear problem, you’ve got to make sure that we’re not vulnerable in the Strait of Hormuz ever again, and get through this thing.”

Later, Amodei said that there is a lesson from the Vietnam War that there has to be an exit strategy, and host Dasha Burns asked, “Do you think this White House had one of those?”

Amodei answered, “Well, I don’t know whether they did or not, but we’ve learned, in many engagements since then, it’s like, I don’t see an exit strategy right now. And, therefore, since it’s your party, it’s like, so, what’s the last act of the party, boys and girls? And I know that things aren’t static, but it doesn’t seem like there’s an exit strategy at the moment.”

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