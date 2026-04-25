GOP Sen. Hagerty: Keep Iran Blockade Pressure On, They’re Ready for Revolt if They Run Out of Gas

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said that Iran is set up for a civilian revolt if they run out of gasoline, like they’re on a path to, and we should keep the pressure from the blockade on.

Hagerty said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:35] that the Iranians “need to figure out an answer here. They need to take the off-ramp, because if they don’t, they’re going to drive straight off the cliff.”

Host Larry Kudlow then said, “They’re running out of gasoline, which is a killer, right? Societies that run out of — or modern societies that run out of gasoline, Sen. Hagerty, usually, fireworks occur. I think it’s set up for a revolution. The civilian population is ready to go. And I just want the U.S. to keep all these pressure points from the blockade right on continuing. Keep those pressure points on.”

Hagerty responded, “You’re exactly right. I couldn’t agree with you more, Larry. That’s exactly the way to play it. When you and I were in the previous Trump administration, the maximum pressure was working. And I think it would have worked had John Kerry not pleaded with the Iranians to wait to see what would happen with the election. Now, we’re right back in the same boat, because the Bidens came in and immediately released sanctions enforcement, took the Houthis off the watchlist, and, what do you see? Terrorism emanating from the Middle East again, the Iranians marching toward a nuclear weapon. It took President Trump to step up and stop this. Indeed, he has, and he will.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett