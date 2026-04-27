Dem Rep. Moulton: Not Funding DHS ‘Making the Country More Safe by Reining in ICE’

Sunday on MS NOW’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Democrats are making the country “more safe” with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown.

Witt said, “Let’s take a listen together to this message that Blanche is sending to Capitol Hill, specifically today. Here it is.”

On NBC, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “You saw these Secret Service agents. They were remarkable. And by the way, they’re about to, you know, the fact that DHS is not being funded after what we saw, those men, those men and women doing last night should be a wake-up call to Congress. And I hope that it is.”

Witt said, “OK, duly noted, though Blanche went on to say that he doesn’t think the funding fight is making the country less safe. So what is your reaction to this?”

Moulton said, “Well, the funding fight is not making the country less safe. In fact, it’s making the country more safe by reining in ICE. And what we’re asking from the Republicans here is something that the vast majority of Americans agree with, which is it should not be killing American citizens in the streets. This is not complicated. It’s not hard. The Democratic demands here are what the American people want. And that’s why the Republicans, despite controlling all of Congress, the House and the Senate, and obviously the White House, cannot get this mess undone. It’s their shutdown. They can’t get out of their own way. Let’s not forget the last development, and this was a bipartisan, unanimous compromise that came out of the Senate and went to the House, and Johnson couldn’t get his own conservatives in line to support it. So this is a Republican shutdown. It should come to an end. It should come to an end with a very simple constitutional acknowledgment that we don’t want ICE running rampant in our streets.”

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