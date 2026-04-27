President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) protected an illegal alien from arrest and deportation who is now accused of beating a woman and biting her child’s face in a random attack in San Antonio, Texas.

As Breitbart News reported last week, 24-year-old illegal alien Atharva Vyas jumped out of a wooded area and viciously beat 27-year-old Gabriella Perez before biting her three-year-old daughter’s face.

DHS officials said Vyas arrived in the United States in August 2023 on an F-1 student visa. Three months after arriving in the U.S., Vyas was arrested at the University of Texas for felony assault.

Even though university police contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following Vyas’s arrest, the Biden administration determined that his crimes were not egregious enough to warrant revoking his student visa.

Thus, no federal law enforcement action was taken against Vyas under the Biden administration’s directives. In April 2025, President Donald Trump’s administration revoked Vyas’s visa because of the assault charges.

“This criminal illegal alien brutally bit this child and caused her to lose two teeth. This barbaric assault against this woman and her three-year-old in a park was completely preventable,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“The Biden administration never should have released this animal following his arrest for assault,” Bis said. “We are working with our partners in Texas to ensure this criminal illegal alien never roams free in American communities again.”

ICE agents have lodged a detainer against Vyas so that if he is released from jail at any time, he will be turned over to federal custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.