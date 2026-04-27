Exclusive: Sen. Mike Lee’s Anti-DEI Bill Would Block Awarding Federal Contracts on Basis of Race or Sex 

A bill to fight against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) discrimination by prohibiting federal agencies from awarding contracts on the basis of race or sex has been introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who stated that his goal is to “restore merit-based partnerships” in government contracting.

The legislation, titled the “Ending Discrimination in Government Contracting Act,” would eliminate existing quotas, mandates, and programs that steer government contracts to companies based on the race and/or sex of the company’s owner.

Specifically, federal DEI programs like the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and the Minority Business Development Act of 2021 would be eliminated, along with DEI preferences for grants from agencies like the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The bill notably does not prohibit federal agencies from prioritizing contracts for rural or veteran-owned businesses.

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EHF26302 Ending Discrimination in Government Contracting Act by Breitbart News

“Unconstitutional discrimination disguised as ‘DEI’ has infected our federal government,” Lee told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “Awarding government contracts based on race and sex is, simply put, racist and sexist.”

He continued, “These policies defy our founding values and waste taxpayer dollars on subpar projects. My bill will end discrimination in government contracting to restore merit-based partnerships, ensuring contractors, businesses, and workers are evaluated not by the color of their skin or gender, but their ability to serve the American people.”

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI), the bill’s co-lead in the House, added that this is personal for some of his constituents.

“Companies in my district have lost out on contracts despite offering higher quality products at a lower cost to the taxpayer. That’s not just unfair, it’s wasteful,” the congressman told Breitbart News.

“I was proud to introduce the Ending Discrimination in Government Contracting Act because preferences in government contracting based on race or sex are fundamentally unfair, costly, and out of step with what most Americans believe,” Grothman continued. “Contracts should be awarded based on merit, not race or gender, as the Constitution guarantees equal protection for all.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.