GOP Rep. Bacon: Trump’s Picture on Passports ‘Not’ American

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said the State Department’s plan to issue passports honoring President Donald Trump was “not” American.

Host John Berman said, “Congressman, we got word this morning that the State Department is preparing to issue Donald Trump-branded passports, and I think we have a mockup of them so people can see there. That’s the outside, the inside has a picture of President Trump on the inside with a golden signature on top of the Declaration of Independence.They will be available, we’re told, at the Washington passport office, the default location. You may get your passport in Nebraska, but, you know, I don’t know if you’re up for renewal, but how do you feel about going to get a Trump-branded passport?”

Bacon said, “Well, I have to renew in about a year,” Bacon said. “I think it’s a little silly. We we laughed at Russia when they had pictures of Lenin and Stalin everywhere. Go to China, they had pictures of Mao everywhere. You go to North Korea, pictures of Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un. We’re America, and I think we do less of that, and I just think there’s a little bit of overreach by some of the subordinates of the president who are trying to cater for his attention. It’s not really America to do this.”

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