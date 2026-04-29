Padilla: Voter ID Measures Would Disenfranchise Those Who Forget IDs, Forget to Renew

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) argued that the issue with voter ID measures is “If you forgot your ID or you forgot to renew it” then you wouldn’t be able to vote.

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “[T]here is this effort in California that is focused more on voter ID. What is wrong with the concept, if I show up to vote at my polling place, that I have to show an ID, when I have to show an ID to buy alcohol, I have to show an ID to get on a plane, I have to show an ID through so many aspects of my life, what’s wrong with showing an ID to vote?”

Padilla answered, “Again, I go back to it’s a solution in search of a problem. In California, our elections are safe. They are secure. We want to keep them as accessible as possible –.”

Michaelson then cut in to ask, “But wouldn’t this make it safer?”

Padilla responded, “Well, but this could also keep eligible people from voting. If you forgot your ID or you forgot to renew it the week before, now, it’s — all of a sudden, it’s expired, and you’re not allowed to vote. It’s a solution in search of a problem.”

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