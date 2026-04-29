EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Announcing Repeal of ‘Several’ Biden Gun Regs Wednesday

The Department of Justice is holding a signing ceremony today in which Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche “will preside over the signing” of a “landmark rulemaking package” from the ATF.

Breitbart News spoke with the DOJ and they made clear the package includes “repealing several regs from the Biden administration” and making “revisions to Form 4473.”

In other correspondence, it was clear that the “landmark rulemaking package…[represents] the culmination of DOJ’s and ATF’s comprehensive regulatory review conducted pursuant to the direction in Executive Order 14206 (‘Protecting Second Amendment Rights’).”

Breitbart News reported that President Donald Trump signed the “Protecting Second Amendment Rights” E.O. on February 7, 2025, and we noted that the E.O. made clear that President Trump wanted an assessment of any infringements that occurred due to presidential action under former President Joe Biden and due to DOJ and/or ATF actions.

The ceremony is at 3:00 p.m. Eastern and Breitbart News will cover it as it happens.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.