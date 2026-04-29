White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Launches X Account

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles launched an X account on Tuesday night to share occasional updates about the Trump administration’s work.

Wiles, who has yet to choose a profile picture, racked up over a quarter of a million followers in the first 15 hours of the account’s existence.

“I’m joining X to share occasional updates about the work we do at the White House. We are relentlessly focusing on advancing President Trump’s agenda and delivering on promises to the American people,” she wrote. “I welcome different viewpoints. Follow along for insights and information.”

The move comes as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is going on maternity leave to have her daughter.

Leavitt held a press gaggle on Friday, which was expected to be her last time fielding questions from the press for a while. But after another attempt on President Donald Trump’s life at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, she held a press briefing on Monday, likely her last before she has her second child.

“As I told many of you on Friday afternoon, I thought that would be my last time taking your questions until after my maternity leave,” she said on Monday.

“But given the attempted assassination of the president and ‘top Trump administration officials,’ as the depraved shooter noted in his manifesto, at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday evening, I felt it was prudent to be here today to answer your questions and inform the American people about how the administration is responding to yet another attempt on President Trump’s life,” she added.

In March, Wiles announced on her personal X account that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which doctors detected early. Wiles shared she has “a very good prognosis.”

Trump noted that Wiles would stay on nearly full-time in her official role as she undergoes treatment.

“She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.