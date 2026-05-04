Gas prices would be far worse if President Donald Trump had not unleashed American energy after it was stifled by the Biden administration, Republican Senate hopeful Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Whatley and host Mike Slater discussed the frustrations that loom over rising gas prices and the fact that Democrats are trying to capitalize on them ahead of the upcoming midterms, despite the fact that the highest gas prices on record occurred in the summer of 2022 under the leadership of former Democrat President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – both leftists.

“The only reason gas prices aren’t as high as they were back in Biden’s days is because the President has unleashed American energy,” Whatley said. “Because he turned on the spigot, because we’re now producing more oil and refining more gasoline and diesel here in the United States.”

“And so, while the prices definitely are higher than they were, you know, six months ago, they’re not nearly as high as they were in the Biden administration, and they’re not as high as they would have been if the President hadn’t taken those steps to unleash American energy,” the former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman continued, agreeing, however, that prices are currently too high:

I don’t like gas prices this high either, but I do remind people that they’re lower than they were under Joe Biden, and the fact is that we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, period. And I think that anytime you go out and you have a conversation with folks and you ask them, do you think Iran should have nuclear weapons? No. Do you think they should be able to deliver weapons on intercontinental ballistic missiles to Europe or the United States? They say no. That’s where the President is. He’s making steps right now to ensure that Iran is not going to have nuclear weapons, and the people of North Carolina strongly support the president in that fight.

Whatley’s opponent, former Gov. Roy Cooper (D), is among Democrats attempting to capitalize on high gas prices, but Whatley reminded listeners that Cooper has a record of pushing green energy policies in a “big way,” increasing energy costs for North Carolinians.

“Under this guy’s watch, he pushed green energy policies in a big way, and raised our electricity rates while making his family an enormous amount of money, because they have solar interests, right? This is a guy who – healthcare costs went up 57 percent on his watch. We have the highest health care cost in the country,” Whatley said.

“This is a guy who vetoed six different tax cuts, who said that he would have voted against, you know, the One Big, Beautiful Bill – because he wants North Carolinians to pay an average of $5,700 more in taxes than they just had to on tax day,” he continued.

“So this guy has a record that we want to talk about, and we want to be able to make sure people understand that if you vote for me, you’re going to get a conservative champion in the Senate. You’re going to get somebody who’s going to fight for North Carolina families. And if you vote for Roy Cooper, he’s going to fight for Illinois, and he’s going to fight for California and New York every single day,” he said, reminding listeners that the entire election is about the contrast between Democrat policies and Republican policies and leadership.

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“I think that what President Trump did so brilliantly in ’24 was to talk about the contrast between his version of America and what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had been doing, and the people did not want to continue down the path that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had put this country on,” he explained, emphasizing that Cooper will align with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in the Senate.

“He will vote for that, that radical Democratic agenda that – they’re out there right now. They’ll vote for inflationary spending. They’ll vote for a weak, woke America,” he warned.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.