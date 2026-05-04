FBI Director Kash Patel: Agency’s ‘Generational Overhaul’ Restores Focus on Protecting Americans

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been working to modernize the agency and restore trust as it protects American citizens.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a draft letter to the agency’s workforce that the bureau has been making changes employees have wanted for a long time, Fox News reported Sunday.

“The reforms place a heightened emphasis on domestic security, including the creation of a multiagency mission center focused on domestic terrorism and politically motivated violence,” the outlet said, adding, “Officials say the FBI has also deepened its collaboration with both law enforcement and private industry, establishing new partnerships with technology companies and creating formal channels for state and local agencies to engage directly with bureau leadership.”

In a social media post, Patel said the changes happened in just over a year’s time, writing, “After just 14 months, we’ve delivered a generational overhaul at the FBI. Cut the bureaucracy, crushed unnecessary approvals, moved over 1,500 agents and Intelligence Analysts out of DC and into the field offices where the mission belongs, and already saved more than $300 million by shuttering wasteful contracts.”

“We’re using AI for the first time across the bureau’s entire enterprise to stay ahead of threats and restoring the Bureau’s focus on protecting the American people,” he added:

In addition, the director has fired agents linked to former President Joe Biden’s (D) efforts to jail President Donald Trump while also revamping the FBI’s hiring process to have special agents ready to be on the job faster, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, Patel recently praised his agency for targeting fraudsters in Minnesota while working with partners to execute over 20 search warrants at locations including daycare centers in Minneapolis that were allegedly stealing taxpayer money.

According to the Breitbart News article, “The agency was active in the past week in the nation’s capitol as well”:

Patel spoke about the recent assassination attempt against President Donald Trump that occurred as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was taking place, and about how the FBI takes “seriously all threats to the life” of President Trump. Patel highlighted how FBI agents were “put to the test when an attacker attempted to break through a security checkpoint, seeking to” assassinate Trump and other administration officials.

In January, the FBI told Breitbart News that line of duty deaths were down significantly among law enforcement officers across the nation since Trump returned to the White House.

“This is a change that reflects President Trump’s policies of letting good cops be cops across the country,” Patel explained.

“When leadership allows law enforcement to do their jobs well, results follow — like doubling violent crime arrests in one year, taking 2,000 kilos of deadly fentanyl off the street, and more — all delivering a safer America for everyone. One officer killed in the line of duty is still too many, but we are trending in the right direction. This FBI will continue having the backs of our local partners each and every day as they do the great frontline work protecting Americans,” he added.