Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien accused of torturing dogs at the animal shelter where he worked in Las Vegas, Nevada, Breitbart News has learned.

On April 2, ICE agents took custody of illegal alien John Young Cotter Johnstone of the United Kingdom, thanks to cooperation with Clark County, Nevada, law enforcement officials.

The day before being arrested by ICE agents, Johnstone was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and charged with four felony charges of willfully torturing, maiming, or mutilating animals.

Las Vegas investigators probed animal torture allegations against Johnstone for a month. The probe alleges that Johnstone used shock collars on dogs at the animal shelter where he was employed and stepped on their leashes to force their heads to the ground.

Johnstone also allegedly used some of the dogs’ leashes to swing them around mid-air. The animal torture was captured on video by the shelter, police say.

“This disgusting criminal tortured dogs at the shelter where he worked,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“Thanks to the cooperation of Clark County officials who honored the ICE detainer, this freak is in ICE custody,” Bis said. “Seven of the 10 safest cities cooperate with ICE. We need more state and local politicians to work with us to keep criminals off our streets and out of our country.”

Johnstone used the Visa Waiver Program to enter the United States in 2021 without having to first secure a visa. He was supposed to depart the U.S. in February 2022 but failed to do so.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.