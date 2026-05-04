Nolte: ‘May the Fourth Be With You’ Fans Rip Kathleen Kennedy

May 4th has long been called “May the Fourth Be With You Day,” a day for Star Wars fans to geek out and celebrate, and on this May 4th, those fans are tearing into disgraced former Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

After 14 years of destroying Star Wars as a brand and box office bohemoth, Kennedy finally stepped down in January, and fans are using this year’s special day to remind everyone of the woke wreckage she brought to their beloved franchise…

And on and on it goes…

From the looks of it right now, Kathleen “Franchise Killer” Kennedy’s legacy will be sealed when the first Star Wars movie in seven years is released later this month in what’s predicted to be the lowest opening in Disney’s sorry history of a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian and Grogu (a spin-off of a TV series that alienated fans in its third season) hits theaters over the May 22 Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend!

Star Wars!

Should be a no-brainer box office smash.

Well, no…

“Lucasfilm/Disney’s first Star Wars movie in seven years, The Mandalorian and Grogu, arrived on tracking in what looks to be an $80 million-plus four-day start over the U.S. Memorial Day weekend,” reports the far-left Deadline. “The lowest opening for a Star Wars live-action movie belongs to 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which debuted to $103M over the four-day Memorial Day holiday… ultimately leading to Lucasfilm scrapping a plan for stand-alone movies about legacy characters.”

Solo is also the first Star Wars movie ever to flop.

The problem always was Kathleen Kennedy, who despised the mammoth Star Wars fanbase and decided to alienate and insult them with her stupid and narcissistic “The Force Is Female” campaign.

Why?

Why did Star Wars need to be feminized?

To what end?

No one does this to female-driven franchises. If they did, The Devil Wears Prada 2 would have gunfights and car chases.

Kennedy feminized Star Wars, she queered Star Wars, and when the fans complained, she and her acolytes (if you’ll pardon the expression) attacked those fans as sexist and racist — even though fans loved the female-led Rogue One, which is populated with non-white supporting characters.

If The Mandalorian and Grogu disappoints at the box office, there will be no blaming streaming or COVID or whatever other excuses the sycophants in the media come up with. So far, 2026 has proven again and again that if you make appealing movies (Prada 2, Michael, Project Hail Mary, Super Mario Galaxy Movie) people will come.

The box office problems post-COVID have been entirely due to woketard movies and nothing else. If The Mandalorian and Grogu flops, especially during a year when people again feel good about going to the movies, that will all be on Disney and Kathleen Kennedy for destroying their golden goose.