FBN’s Brenberg: Project Freedom Pause Stops Chance to Have ‘Leverage Unlike We’ve Ever Had’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” co-host Brian Brenberg said that Project Freedom “was the kind of thing that, if we did it, and stuck with it, it would give us leverage unlike we’ve ever had” but now we’re “pausing” it.

While speaking with former Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates, Brenberg said, “Alright, Victoria, the impossible task, here, read the tea leaves, what are the chances of a deal? But maybe I’ll just add this to it: I really liked Project Freedom. I thought it was the kind of thing that, if we did it, and stuck with it, it would give us leverage unlike we’ve ever had, because it takes away Iran’s biggest point of leverage, we’re pausing that. Is that what you want to see here?”

Coates responded that the project was a demonstration of power and that she believes that the project forced China to exert pressure on Iran and said that President Trump is considerate of the economic pinch of prices. She also stated that the U.S. is ready to strike again if it needs to, and we are putting the squeeze on China

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